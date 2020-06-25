More than 2,000 drivers clocked speeding in Suffolk during two weeks in lockdown

More than 2,000 motorists were caught speeding on Suffolk’s roads during a two-week police crackdown - including a Volkswagen Scirocco driver caught doing 76mph in a 30mph zone.

Suffolk Constabulary’s enforcement campaign, which ran from May 25 to June 7, was initiated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and led to an increase in the number of checks across the county.

Officers spoke with drivers during the campaign to warn them of the dangers of speeding, with the initiative being promoted online with the #SlowDownSaveLives hashtag.

Suffolk police said a total of 2,100 drivers were recorded speeding over the two-week campaign, of which 1,721 were caught by fixed or mobile cameras.

All other speeding drivers were caught by police officers on patrol.

The fastest speed during the two-week period was an Audi driver, who was travelling at 111mph on the A12 between Stratford St Mary and East Bergholt.

The highest speed over the limit was a Vauxhall Insignia motorist at 99mph in a 50mph zone in Coddenham, while the Volkswagen Scirocco was clocked speeding in Cavendish.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is encouraging that as we have seen traffic flow steadily increase with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, a large majority of drivers have stuck to the speed limits.

Driver stopped for speeding at 80mph in 30 zone

“We work closely with our partners all-year round to target those that chose to drive too fast as speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision - alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a setbelt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“Drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets - there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions

“The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, added: “Over the past couple of months most of us were staying at home in line with government guidance and this naturally meant there were fewer vehicles on our roads, which had a positive impact on road safety during this critical time.

“As the lockdown eases we need to keep up the good work and continue to drive responsibly. For the irresponsible individuals who continue to drive at excessive speeds, I’d like to warn them that our roads policing team continues to enforce speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.”

And Sue Frankies, clerk to Coddenham Parish Council, said: “Speeding and traffic in general is an issue. We set up a speed watch group because of this.

“Because the roads are clear, people are treating them like a race track.”

