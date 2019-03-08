Partly Cloudy

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

PUBLISHED: 17:28 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 23 May 2019

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Suffolk police are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck after a chainsaw fell from their vehicle and hit a Toyota Yaris, setting the car alight.

It happened on Wednesday, May 22 at 11.10am on the A11 at Red Lodge between the A1101 and B1085.

Two chainsaws are said to have fallen from the back of a pick-up truck, with one striking the vehicle travelling behind.

The black Toyota Yaris caught fire as a result of the impact, although the extent of the damage is not currently known.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Police later recovered the chainsaw from the scene and are appealing for the driver of the pick-up truck to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team and Mildenhall Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 128 of May 22.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

