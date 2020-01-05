Sheep delaying traffic on A12

Police have been called to the Copdock Interchange this morning after a sheep ended up on the carriageway.

Officers were forced to block the road to try and move the sheep from the road with traffic building behind.

One witness said that officers were had taken off their jackets to help move the animal away.

The sheep is described as having a yellow tag in its ear and had a blue mark on its rear.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that officers were trying to usher the sheep from the carriageway.