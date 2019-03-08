Sunshine and Showers

New Suffolk police supply deal could fund equivalent of 60 officers

PUBLISHED: 09:39 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 18 March 2019

The police procurement deal means Suffolk Constabulary should be able to make savings in the price it pays for items such as police cars, uniforms and tasers. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A deal has been inked by Suffolk police over its supply chain which could save the force £3million a year – enough to fund 60 police officers.

Tim Passmore, Conservative Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner said he anticipated 10% savings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTim Passmore, Conservative Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner said he anticipated 10% savings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore on Friday announced the procurement deal Suffolk Constabulary had struck with six other police forces and PCCs to allow them to take advantage of bulk buying discounts.

The partnership will improve the ability to secure the best deals and generate discounts on supplies on everything from squad cars and tasers to uniform and stationery.

Mr Passmore said he was expecting cost savings on procurement of 10% per annum – around £3m – which is the equivalent of funding 60 officers for a year.

“This is potentially an exciting opportunity,” Mr Passmore said, following the Suffolk Police and Crime Panel meeting where he presented the latest updates to representatives from each council.

“The overall savings we would hope to see is in the region of 5-10%.

“If we are able to save in the region of £3m a year that’s the equivalent of another 60-odd officers.

“The art of procurement to me is about price, that’s certainly important, but also what we mean by best value, the quality of that and the social and economic impacts of what we are buying.”

Mr Passmore said it would bring long term benefits, and allow police forces that were stretched on resources to secure better deals.

It marks the first major announcement from the seven forces collaboration launched in 2015, completed by Essex, Norfolk, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Kent police forces.

Mr Passmore said his office had submitted a consultation response as part of the government’s comprehensive funding review, as part of a bid to secure fairer funding, but warned that there were no guarantees of any immediate change.

“For this year there is no change in position from central government funding, which is a great shame,” he said.

“We need to put the case to government that if we had the funding, this is what we can do.”

It is understood that Suffolk is the second lowest funded force in the country.

Councillor Mike Chester, St Edmundsbury Borough Council representative on the Police and Crime Panel, said the committee should write to MPs lobbying for fairer funding as “a matter of urgency”.

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Remembering Roy - a man who was generous, laid-back and great fun with a wicked sense of humour

Roy Goldsmith. 'He loved sitting down listening to music  with his paper, glass of wine, and his fat Havana cigars, before he had his stroke. He gave those up, and cut down on wine' Picture: Carol Whitmore

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

North Stander: ‘The most infuriating refereeing display since 1975 cup semi-final’

Town manager Paul Lambert was restrained in his criticism of referee Keith Stroud. Picture: STEVE WALLER

