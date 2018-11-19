Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

19 November, 2018 - 07:13
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

Tim Passmore believes the £56,997 government funding to set up the new Thinking Skills Programme in Suffolk will help vulnerable youngsters to make better life choices and be less likely to reoffend.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in Suffolk worked with other organisations, such as Suffolk County Council, to secure the cash from the Home Office’s £22million Early Intervention Fund.

Some people expressed fears Suffolk got significantly less money than neighbouring areas such as Norfolk and Essex despite having a major problem with ‘county lines’, where drug dealers from London ply their trade in quieter rural areas.

But Mr Passmore said: “Suffolk is a relatively small force so I am particularly pleased to see we are one of only 19 force areas to secure a share of this Early Intervention Youth Fund.

“The Home Office received over 100 bids so it’s excellent news that they were impressed by the multi-agency work being carried out here in the county to support our young people.”

MORE: Police patrols stepped up at Ipswich drug dealing hotspot

The programme will deliver intensive small group and individual work with young people aged 10 to 18 involved in offending through violence or gangs and known to Suffolk Youth Justice Service.

It will support up to eight high-risk young people and will also work with their parents to try and ensure the work has a long-term impact.

“It’ll help them with making the right choices,” said Mr Passmore.

“It will be intensive and highly-focused. There’s a good chance of success.”

A statement from Mr Passmore’s office added: “It will make a critical difference to young people involved in violence and gang activity.”

MORE: Revealed - How ‘brutal’ drug dealers target Ipswich’s homeless

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “This additional funding will be used specifically to support some of our vulnerable young people who are at risk of offending or becoming involved in criminal activities.

“By supporting our young people to make better choices we can help them to secure their own positive futures.”

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

‘A fleck of snow among the showers’ – region braces for cold snap

39 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Forecasters say wintry conditions are on the cards for East Anglia this week Picture: ALLISON MORDECAI .

It is set to be a “messy week” in our region – with high winds and scattered showers making for a tumultuous forecast as the days draw in.

Teaching teenagers ‘thinking skills’ will stop them falling into drug gangs, says crime commissioner

56 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teaching young people new “thinking skills” will make a “critical difference” to teenagers involved in gangs and violence, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

07:00 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Energy bosses are facing growing pressure to rethink plans for a substation in a Suffolk beauty spot – after the site’s owner raised a “technical objection” to its use.

‘It’s a godsend’ - Suffolk charity praised in Government report on tackling loneliness

05:30 Andrew Hirst
Ann Osborn and founder Sally Fogden of the Rural Coffee Caravan charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk charity combatting rural isolation has been praised in a Government report on how to tackle loneliness.

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Yesterday, 23:00 Andrew Hirst
Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Police have warned of the dangers of drug use after finding empty canisters of laughing gas by a Suffolk village hall.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Mounting opposition against bid for substation at beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the Broom Covert AONB site Picture: PETER CHADWICK

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24