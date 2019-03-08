Heavy rain sparks flooding as drivers urged to only make essential journeys

There has been a significant problem with flooding in Felixstowe today Picture: ANDY JACKLIN Archant

Drivers have been warned to only make essential journeys amid reports of localised flooding on Suffolk roads due to heaby rainfall.

Please drive to the conditions and allow time for surface water on the roads to drain away before reporting. For emergencies, please call - 0345 606 6171. #DriveSafe #Suffolk https://t.co/zY86VYJHnv — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) October 6, 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue tweeted this morning: "Due to heavy rain across Suffolk there are various areas of localised flooding on the major trunk roads and local roads. Make essential journeys only, be considerate to other road users, don't drive through deep flood water, adjust your speed and stopping distances."

Suffolk police tweeted: "Due to the weather we are aware that there is a lot of water on the roads throughout the county. Please drive carefully."

Among the roads affected is the A14, which has standing water along its length with traffic said to be slow near Claydon due to the water.

Traffic is also slow on the A12 at Wangford.

Areas known to be affected:

- Walton High Street

- Bell Lane and Foxhall Road, Kesgrave

- Hollesley Road, between Hollesley and Alderton

- Roads between Leiston and Thorpeness

- High Road West, Felixstowe

- B117 between Stradbroke and Laxfield

If you spot flooding in your area, get in touch.