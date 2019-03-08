Heavy Showers

'We remain extremely concerned' - anniversary checks in search for 82-year-old missing for a week

PUBLISHED: 13:15 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 26 July 2019

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Fears remain for the welfare of a missing 82-year-old as police carry out anniversary checks a week after his disappearance.

Brian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYBrian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn left his family home in Abbey Road, Leiston on foot at approximately 10am on Friday, July 19 and has not yet returned, despite having medical conditions which require medication.

There have been several sightings of Mr Nunn, including dash cam footage in the Lover's Lane area of Leiston at around 3pm on the day of his disappearance - but he has still not been found.

Today police are returning to the Lover's Lane area to speak to drivers and distribute leaflets, as well as walk the route between different sighting locations in the hope they might be able to piece together his last known route.

Officers searching for him say they "remain extremely concerned for his welfare", particularly given the searing heatwave which will have made conditions outdoors very difficult.

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTERJanice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER

Sgt Dan Peck said: "We are very keen to locate Mr Nunn as he has now been missing a week and we remain extremely concerned for his welfare, especially bearing in mind the recent very hot weather we have experienced.

"This clearly remains a very distressing time for his family and we continue to keep them updated.

"We understand from the family he is friendly, so if anyone does see him, we would repeat our plea that if you see him to call police straightaway and to stay with him if possible until officers arrive."

Mr Nunn's wife and son have also made a desperate plea for him to return, with Janice Nunn, 74, saying: "It's worse when I wake up and I know it's another day wondering where he is, and if he's alive."

Mr Nunn is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, has grey hair with dark flecks and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy t-shirt and dark brown gilet (sleeveless jacket)

Anybody who believes they have seen Mr Nunn, or who thinks they have seen a man matching the description given or who has any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the duty sergeant at Halesworth Police Station on 101.

