Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Two taken to hospital after six vehicle A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 20:51 02 April 2019

Suffok Constabulary are appealing for information following the six vehicle crash on the A14 near Rougham. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffok Constabulary are appealing for information following the six vehicle crash on the A14 near Rougham. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision near Bury St Edmunds.

The crash, involving a Ford Focus, Volkswagen Up, BMW 523i, Vauxhall Corsa, Chevrolet Cruze and Audi TT Quattro Coupe occurred on the outside lane of the dual carriageway in Rougham shortly before 5pm on Friday, March 24.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team closed the lane for more than two hours, with recovery vehicles clearing the scene shortly before 7.45pm.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance crews after suffering minor injuries.

Suffolk police have asked for witnesses, or those with dashcam footage of the collision, to contact the Bury St Edmunds Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD 285 of March 29.

The force added that they are interested in hearing from those who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles before the crash.

The collision followed an earlier incident on the A14 in which a lorry collided with a horse box.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two taken to hospital after six vehicle A14 crash

Suffok Constabulary are appealing for information following the six vehicle crash on the A14 near Rougham. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m sick to my stomach’ – Victims scammed by ‘ruthless’ conman speak

Graeme Silburn's parents were targeted by a conman who posed as an antiques dealer and swindled victims out of family heirlooms. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Bid to sell alcohol on deck of ex-Navy warship’s floating cafe

The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists