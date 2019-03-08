Two taken to hospital after six vehicle A14 crash

Suffok Constabulary are appealing for information following the six vehicle crash on the A14 near Rougham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision near Bury St Edmunds.

The crash, involving a Ford Focus, Volkswagen Up, BMW 523i, Vauxhall Corsa, Chevrolet Cruze and Audi TT Quattro Coupe occurred on the outside lane of the dual carriageway in Rougham shortly before 5pm on Friday, March 24.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team closed the lane for more than two hours, with recovery vehicles clearing the scene shortly before 7.45pm.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance crews after suffering minor injuries.

Suffolk police have asked for witnesses, or those with dashcam footage of the collision, to contact the Bury St Edmunds Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting CAD 285 of March 29.

The force added that they are interested in hearing from those who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles before the crash.

The collision followed an earlier incident on the A14 in which a lorry collided with a horse box.