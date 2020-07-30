Police appeal after man critically injured in van crash
PUBLISHED: 18:18 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 30 July 2020
Police are appealing for witnesses as a man remains in a critical condition following a crash in a Suffolk village earlier today.
Shortly after 10.30am today (Thursday July 30) police were called to reports a white Ford Transit van had left the road and hit a tree in Badwell Road, Badwell Ash.
The fire service cut the driver free from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment and he was flown to Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridgeshire by air ambulance after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out but it has now reopened.
Suffolk Constabulary is appealing for anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision to come forward if they may have seen the van or have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101 and quote CAD 138 of July 30.
