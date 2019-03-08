Crest worth £1000 stolen from historic Suffolk church

Badley Church is set to feature in a new Beautiful Churches book. Archant

A crest on a memorial in a Suffolk village church has been stolen.

The crest as it appeared before being taken from Badley church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The crest as it appeared before being taken from Badley church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The carved stone crest was taken from St Marys Church in Badley at some point between Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, September 7.

Two metal roads that had previously held the crest in place were left twisted after the incident.

The crest itself is estimated to be worth around £1000.

The crest is currently missing from the church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The crest is currently missing from the church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or the whereabouts of the crest should quote crime reference 37/54054/19 and call police on 101."