Crest worth £1000 stolen from historic Suffolk church
PUBLISHED: 16:38 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 13 September 2019
A crest on a memorial in a Suffolk village church has been stolen.
The crest as it appeared before being taken from Badley church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
The carved stone crest was taken from St Marys Church in Badley at some point between Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, September 7.
Two metal roads that had previously held the crest in place were left twisted after the incident.
The crest itself is estimated to be worth around £1000.
The crest is currently missing from the church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or the whereabouts of the crest should quote crime reference 37/54054/19 and call police on 101."