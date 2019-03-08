E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crest worth £1000 stolen from historic Suffolk church

PUBLISHED: 16:38 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 13 September 2019

Badley Church is set to feature in a new Beautiful Churches book.

Badley Church is set to feature in a new Beautiful Churches book.

Archant

A crest on a memorial in a Suffolk village church has been stolen.

The crest as it appeared before being taken from Badley church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe crest as it appeared before being taken from Badley church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The carved stone crest was taken from St Marys Church in Badley at some point between Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, September 7.

You may also want to watch:

Two metal roads that had previously held the crest in place were left twisted after the incident.

The crest itself is estimated to be worth around £1000.

The crest is currently missing from the church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe crest is currently missing from the church Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who has knowledge of the incident, or the whereabouts of the crest should quote crime reference 37/54054/19 and call police on 101."

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds turn out to protest against an Ipswich northern bypass

The Stop the Northern Bypass campaign group marched from the Cornhill to Suffolk County Council's offices at Endeavour House to hand over a petition opposing the Ipswich northern bypass. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Town mourns ‘the best landlord in Woodbridge’

Eric Smith, pictured here outside the beautiful Ramsholt Arms, will be fondly remembered as

Lane on A14 reopens but traffic chaos continues following lorry spill

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

New inspector reveals extent of ‘county lines’ dealing in west Suffolk

Inspector Matt Paisley Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman fined by court for breaching ban on nuisance calls to police

Katrina Lawson made persistent nuisance calls to Suffolk police earlier this year Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists