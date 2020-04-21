Jogger ‘persistently nipped’ by dog during morning run
PUBLISHED: 11:36 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 21 April 2020
Police are appealing for information after a woman was ‘persistently nipped’ by a dog during her morning jog.
The woman, in her 40s, was bitten by the black and white Border Collie while running in the recreation ground near Hunts Hill, Glemsford, around 6.20am Saturday, April 18.
The dog is said to have approached the woman and ‘persistently nipped’ her calves, leaving her with a bruise and a mark.
Its owner, a man described as being tall and in his 60s or 70s, shouted at it – but it continued to nip at the woman.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the woman “verbally challenged” the owner about the dog’s behaviour and it being off the lead.
Suffolk police is investigating the incident and have asked those with information to contact them on 37/21857/20.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
