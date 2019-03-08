Man exposes himself to children in Saxmundham

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after children reported that a man had exposed himself to them in Saxmundham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place at around 12.15pm on Thursday, June 20 in near to the primary school in Brook Farm Road.

Three children, who were playing on the school field, reported that a man had exposed himself while he was walking on the footpath that runs parallel to the field.

A Suffolk police spokesman: "The man is described as having blond curly hair and was wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt."

Those with any information should contact the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101 quoting reference 35750/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.