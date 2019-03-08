TV, laptop and tablet among items stolen during Haverhill burglary

A woman returned home to find her possessions stolen after a burglary near Haverhill town centre.

The woman had left her home in Eden Road on Tuesday, April 30 but returned home the following day to find her possessions missing.

A TV, laptop, tablet and DVD player are said to have been taken.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “It took place at some point between Tuesday, April 30 at 9.30am and Wednesday, May 1 at 10.20am at a property in Eden Road.

“The victim left her property during the day and overnight when she returned home she has discovered the burglary with a TV stolen from the address as well as a laptop, tablet and DVD player.”

Anyone who witnessed the burglary, or saw any suspicious activity in the area, should contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/24454/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.