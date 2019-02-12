Partly Cloudy

Police appeal after BMW and Volkswagen crash at Woolpit

PUBLISHED: 23:16 19 February 2019

The incident happened between junction 47 and 47a near Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened between junction 47 and 47a near Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A crash on the A14 between a BMW and a Volkswagen which left one person injured has led police to appeal for dashcam footage of the incident.

Police were called to the collision on the eastbound carriageway between junction 47 A1088 (Woolpit) and junction 47A (Elmswell) around 8.30am.

The two cars, a BMW Z4 and a Volkswagen Polo, reportedly collided and the Polo was reported to have struck the central reservation.

The BMW was left in the carriageway.

Lane two of the carriageway was closed for half an hour while emergency services deal with the incident.

One person sustained a minor injury as a result of the collision but was not taken into the care of paramedics.

The two vehicles were recovered and the A14 was cleared shortly afterwards.

Officers would be keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or captured on dash cam the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Any witnesses to the collision should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 59 of today, 19 February.

