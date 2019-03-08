Man 'attempts to grab' boy riding scooter
PUBLISHED: 14:08 24 July 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A 10-year-old boy managed to escape unhurt after a stranger attempted to "grab" him near a caravan park.
The incident happened between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday, July 23, near the Carlton Park caravan park in Saxmundham.
You may also want to watch:
The boy was riding his scooter along the footpath, and reached the north entrance of the sports ground, when a man put out his hand to "grab" him.
No words or contact were made, and the boy rode off unhurt.
The offender is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black flat cap and a blue hooded top.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact police by visiting the website, sending an email, or calling 101, quoting crime reference 37/43291/19.
Comments have been disabled on this article.