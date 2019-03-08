Man 'attempts to grab' boy riding scooter

The incident happened near Carlton Park in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 10-year-old boy managed to escape unhurt after a stranger attempted to "grab" him near a caravan park.

The incident happened between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday, July 23, near the Carlton Park caravan park in Saxmundham.

The boy was riding his scooter along the footpath, and reached the north entrance of the sports ground, when a man put out his hand to "grab" him.

No words or contact were made, and the boy rode off unhurt.

The offender is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black flat cap and a blue hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact police by visiting the website, sending an email, or calling 101, quoting crime reference 37/43291/19.