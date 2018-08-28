Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN Archant

A young salon owner has described her heartbreak after hundreds of pounds of stock was stolen from her business in a break-in.

Eleanor Rose Beauty, in Kelsale Cum Carlton, was burgled on Tuesday, November 13 evening.

The store, which is run by 20-year-old Ellie Mann, has only been open for two years.

Miss Mann was coming into work on Wednesday morning when she realised that a large amount of stock was no longer on the shelves.

She then spotted that the till was missing, along with a credit card machine.

“I was just gutted,” said Miss Mann, “I had only just got my Christmas stock in the last few days.”

Among the items stolen were over £700 worth of gift sets from luxury skin product company Spa Find.

As well as breaking into her salon, Miss Mann was heartbroken to find that the burglars had made it through into her father’s neighbouring garage.

From the garage the thieves had taken a CCTV camera and two bikes, which were her father’s pride and joy.

“I love my job. I felt so safe here,” added Miss Mann.

Miss Mann said she was thankful for all the help she had received since the break in, adding that she wanted to say “thank you to all of the people, businesses and clients because honestly it’s been amazing”.

She said: “I have had so many customers and businesses ask what they can do.”

Miss Mann was able to re-open the business the day after the break-in and things have slowly started to get back to normal.

“It’s just business as usual I just have to carry on,” she said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were contacted shortly before 10.15am on Wednesday, November 14 following reports of a burglary at a business and a garage.”

The incident is believed to have taken place between 5.30pm on November 13 and 9.30am on November 14.

Police are unsure as to how the burglars got into the property.

Any witnesses should contact Suffolk police quoting the number 37/66207/18 for the salon break-in and 37/66220/18 for the garage.