Have you seen missing woman Elizabeth Vasquez?

PUBLISHED: 15:51 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 27 June 2019

Suffolk police are appealing for information regarding missing Haverhill woman Elizabeth Vasquez of Burton End Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a woman in Haverhill was reported missing.

Elizabeth Vasquez, 53, was last seen at her home in Burton End in the town around 11pm on Wednesday, June 26.

She was later reported missing to police on Thursday morning, June 27.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in tall and of a slim build with short, curly auburn hair. Police believe she may be wearing a vest top with knee-length light blue denim shorts and black pumps.

It is also believed she could be carrying a woven wicker bag.

Officers are concerned for Elizabeth's welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or has any information regarding her whereabouts contact Suffolk police on 101.

