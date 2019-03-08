Sunny

Attempted armed robbery at BP garage

PUBLISHED: 11:45 18 April 2019

Police officers are appealing for information about an attempted armed robbery in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers are appealing for information about an attempted armed robbery in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man told a petrol station worker in Sudbury that he had a weapon as he demanded they hand over cash, police have revealed.

But when the worker at the BP garage in Northern Road refused and hit the panic alarm the man left empty handed.

The suspect walked out of the shop, across the forecourt and in the direction of Waldingfield Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at around 6.20pm on Monday, April 15, and have said although reference was made to a weapon, it was not actually seen.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build and unshaven. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 21247/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website here.

