Police re-appeal for help to find Great Blakenham man

PUBLISHED: 18:16 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 04 June 2019

Richard Frost, from Great Blakenham has been missing for a number of days Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Officers are re-appealing for help to find 48-year-old Richard Frost from Great Blakenham.

Mr Frost was last seen on Sunday, May 26 at around 5pm.

His family and friends have been searching for him ever since; putting up posters in nearby villages in the hope of finding him.

He is described as white, of a slim build with short, fair hair.

Mr Frost is known to drive a silver VW Golf with the registration KV08 LTK.

Officers have asked that those with access to out-buildings check the premises in case Mr Frost is sleeping rough.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Enquiries are on-going to attempt to locate Richard. Anyone who believes they have seen Richard, or a male matching the description given or who has any information about his possible whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101."

