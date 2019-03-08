Have you seen missing 46-year-old Jonathan Swart?

Jonthan Swart has been reported missing from Wangford in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 46-year-old man has gone missing from his home in Wangford, Suffolk, sparking a police appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Swart was last seen in Hill Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, and has a stocky build.

Jonathan also has short, light brown receding hair, was clean shaven when he was last seen, and has blue eyes.

It's not clear at the moment what clothes he was wearing, but he is believed to be carrying a big black rucksack.

Police have been told he loves camping and may have provisions in his rucksack.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and they are asking anyone who has seen him, or has information about where he might be, to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting missing person reference PID 123490.