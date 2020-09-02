E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Power tools and bike stolen from garage in Marlesford

PUBLISHED: 19:25 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 02 September 2020

Thieves unscrewed a bolt to get into a garage in Marlesford. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three Stihl power tools and carbon fibre bike were stolen from a garage in Marlesford in broad daylight on Monday, police say.

A womens carbon fibre Boardman bike was stolen, along with other items, was stolen from a agarge in Marlesford. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEA womens carbon fibre Boardman bike was stolen, along with other items, was stolen from a agarge in Marlesford. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Thieves unscrewed a bolt to a garage on Church Road, Marlesford, at some point between 2pm and 5pm on August 31.

A womens carbon fibre Boardman bike, and a Stihl strimmer, hedge-cutter chainsaw were taken.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the time or knows the whereabouts of any of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/50971/20

