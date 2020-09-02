Power tools and bike stolen from garage in Marlesford
PUBLISHED: 19:25 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:25 02 September 2020
Three Stihl power tools and carbon fibre bike were stolen from a garage in Marlesford in broad daylight on Monday, police say.
Thieves unscrewed a bolt to a garage on Church Road, Marlesford, at some point between 2pm and 5pm on August 31.
A womens carbon fibre Boardman bike, and a Stihl strimmer, hedge-cutter chainsaw were taken.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity at the time or knows the whereabouts of any of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/50971/20
