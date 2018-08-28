Heavy Rain

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:52 28 November 2018

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Five fire engines attended the incident and called police officers to the scene in College Street, Ipswich at around 3.45pm on Monday.

The one-way system was closed and diversions were put in place while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Read the full story here: WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Police have now said they are investigating the incident and would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD reference 260 of 26 November.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

