Bottle thrown at silver BMW in ‘road rage’ incident on A134

The 'road rage' incident happened on the A134. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses of a ‘road rage’ incident involving two motorists.

The public disorder incident took place on Saturday, February 23 at some point between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on the A134 between Bradfield Combust and Sudbury.

It involved a red Kia Ceed and a silver BMW 320D, where the driver of the Kia overtook and stopped ahead of the BMW on three occasions.

On one occasion a bottle was thrown at the BMW vehicle, causing two dents and a scrape to the windscreen.

No-one was hurt in the incident, although the driver of the BMW and two passengers were left shaken.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Sudbury police on 101, quoting crime number 37/10798/19.