Petrol stations broken into with cigarettes stolen

Police are appealing for information after two petrol stations in Suffolk were broken into overnight.

The first incident happened at around 11pm on Monday at Darsham Service Station on the A12, where a glass door was smashed before cigarettes were taken.

The Jet garage in Station Road, Framlingham, was broken into around three hours later, with a more cigarettes stolen after a window had been smashed.

Suffolk police believe the two incidents are linked and have urged anyone with information to come forward, quoting crime reference 24761/20.