Trio of robbers steal cash from casino

PUBLISHED: 10:01 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 07 March 2019

Police are appealing for information after three men robbed Casino Slots in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Dark-clothed robbers stole cash from a casino after demanding a worker open the safe as he was locking up.

The trio carried out the raid at Casino Slots in Wellington Street, Newmarket at 10.15pm on Tuesday, March 5.

They approached the worker and forced him back inside the premises, insisting that he gave them money.

After demanding that the employee unlock the safe, they left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said investigations are ongoing and that anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour before or after the robbery, should contact West CID on 101, quoting reference 12734/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via its website.

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after 'suspicious package' found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Police are still outside Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Community reacts to sudden deaths of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Department store profits fell by 56%

waitrose ipswich

Is your child celebrating World Book Day today?

Lewis Bishop as Harry Potter, Dougie Bell as Rat Burger, Rory Firman as Dennis the Menace and Finlay Bell as Mr Stink. All from Elmsett Primary School. Picture: VIKKI BISHOP

