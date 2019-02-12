Trio of robbers steal cash from casino

Police are appealing for information after three men robbed Casino Slots in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dark-clothed robbers stole cash from a casino after demanding a worker open the safe as he was locking up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trio carried out the raid at Casino Slots in Wellington Street, Newmarket at 10.15pm on Tuesday, March 5.

They approached the worker and forced him back inside the premises, insisting that he gave them money.

After demanding that the employee unlock the safe, they left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said investigations are ongoing and that anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour before or after the robbery, should contact West CID on 101, quoting reference 12734/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via its website.