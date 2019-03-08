E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police warn public not to approach Hollesley Bay absconder

PUBLISHED: 16:50 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 27 September 2019

Andrew Doherty has gone missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Andrew Doherty has gone missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been reported to Suffolk police after he went missing on Friday morning.

Andrew Doherty, 39, was last seen working in the gardens at the prison at 9am on Friday morning.

He was found to be missing at 12.25pm.

Doherty is serving a sentence for five counts of robbery.

You may also want to watch:

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a thin build and is clean shaven.

He has blue eyes, speaks with a Welshe accent and ahas a tatto on his left arm of a Romany Eye.

Doherty has links to South Wales.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Doherty should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 218 of Friday, September 27.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud’s all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury MP calls for calm after stormy week in the House of Commons

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has called for calm at the end of a divisive week in the House of Commons. Picture: Office of JO CHURCHILL

Street drinkers camp on museum roof as antisocial behaviour problem worsens

Lindsay Foreman, co-owner of Furniture Market, is reluctantly closing the shop the week commencing October 14, three years after it opened Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

WATCH: Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man released by police after crash which killed horse and left teenage rider badly injured

A 52-year-old man has been released under investigation after a crash involving a teenage horse rider Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist left seriously injured after crash saw him trapped under bin lorry

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists