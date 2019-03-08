Police warn public not to approach Hollesley Bay absconder

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been reported to Suffolk police after he went missing on Friday morning.

Andrew Doherty, 39, was last seen working in the gardens at the prison at 9am on Friday morning.

He was found to be missing at 12.25pm.

Doherty is serving a sentence for five counts of robbery.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of a thin build and is clean shaven.

He has blue eyes, speaks with a Welshe accent and ahas a tatto on his left arm of a Romany Eye.

Doherty has links to South Wales.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Doherty should not be approached by the public.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 218 of Friday, September 27.