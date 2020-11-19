E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Appeal to find distinctive orange motorbike stolen during burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 19 November 2020

Police have renewed their appeals to find a missing motorbike Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Officers are re-appealing for help to find an orange motorbike stolen during a burglary in Hemingstone.

The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday, November 13 and 9.30am on Saturday, November 14 at a property between Church Lane and Main Road.

At some point during the times stated, unknown offender/s forced entry into a secure garage and stole a KTM 250 orange motorbike (registration OU67DLV) from within.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen a motorbike matching this description for sale is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/66112/20.”

