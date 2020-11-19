Appeal to find distinctive orange motorbike stolen during burglary
PUBLISHED: 14:39 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 19 November 2020
Archant
Officers are re-appealing for help to find an orange motorbike stolen during a burglary in Hemingstone.
You may also want to watch:
The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday, November 13 and 9.30am on Saturday, November 14 at a property between Church Lane and Main Road.
At some point during the times stated, unknown offender/s forced entry into a secure garage and stole a KTM 250 orange motorbike (registration OU67DLV) from within.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen a motorbike matching this description for sale is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/66112/20.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.