Appeal to find distinctive orange motorbike stolen during burglary

Police have renewed their appeals to find a missing motorbike Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers are re-appealing for help to find an orange motorbike stolen during a burglary in Hemingstone.

The incident occurred between 10pm on Friday, November 13 and 9.30am on Saturday, November 14 at a property between Church Lane and Main Road.

At some point during the times stated, unknown offender/s forced entry into a secure garage and stole a KTM 250 orange motorbike (registration OU67DLV) from within.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have seen a motorbike matching this description for sale is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/66112/20.”