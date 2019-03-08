E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 18:20 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 03 October 2019

Shernay Hill is missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shernay Hill is missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Lowestoft.

Shernay Hill was last seen in the town shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4 and was reported missing to police a short time later.

You may also want to watch:

Sherney is described as mixed race, 5ft 4ins, of sllim build with brown eyes and has long curly dark brown hair which was worn as a bun at the time.

She was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top with red and white details and grey trainers.

Officers believe she could be in Lowestoft or may have travelled to Gorleston in Norfolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Shernay's welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is the government doing enough to protect firefighters from cancer risks?

Firefighters are at an increased risk of dying from cancer

12-year-old girl reported missing

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing girl from Lowestoft. Pictured, Shernay Hill, aged 12. Photo: Suffolk Police

Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Shernay Hill is missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Footage shows historic Suffolk building smashed by ATM thieves

Martin McColl newsagent in Long Melford after the raid Picture PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists