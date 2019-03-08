Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 18:20 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 03 October 2019
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Lowestoft.
Shernay Hill was last seen in the town shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4 and was reported missing to police a short time later.
Sherney is described as mixed race, 5ft 4ins, of sllim build with brown eyes and has long curly dark brown hair which was worn as a bun at the time.
She was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top with red and white details and grey trainers.
Officers believe she could be in Lowestoft or may have travelled to Gorleston in Norfolk.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Shernay's welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101."