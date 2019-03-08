Police appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Shernay Hill is missing from Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl from Lowestoft.

Shernay Hill was last seen in the town shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4 and was reported missing to police a short time later.

Sherney is described as mixed race, 5ft 4ins, of sllim build with brown eyes and has long curly dark brown hair which was worn as a bun at the time.

She was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black top with red and white details and grey trainers.

Officers believe she could be in Lowestoft or may have travelled to Gorleston in Norfolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for Shernay's welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101."