Five arrested after women assaulted

Some of the incidents took place at the Tesco car park in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Five people have been arrested as police investigate a number of assaults where liquid, thought to be fruit squash, was thrown in the faces of women in and around Newmarket and Mildenhall.

Between 2.45 and 3.30pm on Monday, August 19 three assaults took place at the Tesco Extra car park in Fordham Road, Newmarket.

A short time later another incident took place in the car park of Wickes on Fordham Road followed by a further incident at the BP Hyperion Garage on Bury Road.

Officers are also investigating a theft of fruit juice from the BP garage shop just before the assault took place.

Another similar incident took place on Tuesday, August 20 at around 9.30am at the McDonalds restaurant at FiveWays, Barton Mills.

It is thought that the offenders were travelling in a white transit van.

Although largely unharmed the victims were left shaken after the incidents with some experiencing stinging in their eyes.

On Tuesday, officers arrested four men and a teenager; two of the men were aged 18 with officers also arresting a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old as well as a 17-year-old boy.

All were taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning and were bailed to return to police on September 13.

Those with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/49926/19.