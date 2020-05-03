Breaking

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s died following a shooting at a house in Barham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 4.45am on Sunday May 3, to reports a woman had been shot within the property in the village of Barham, near Ipswich.

On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, inside who had suffered serious injuries.

She was transported to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance in a critical condition, where she sadly died a short time later.

A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police cordon is in place at the property while an investigation is carried out.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact South CID, quoting crime reference: 37/24434/20.