Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting
PUBLISHED: 16:35 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 03 May 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s died following a shooting at a house in Barham.
Police were called shortly before 4.45am on Sunday May 3, to reports a woman had been shot within the property in the village of Barham, near Ipswich.
On arrival at the premises, officers discovered a woman, aged in her 40s, inside who had suffered serious injuries.
She was transported to Ipswich Hospital via ambulance in a critical condition, where she sadly died a short time later.
A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A police cordon is in place at the property while an investigation is carried out.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact South CID, quoting crime reference: 37/24434/20.
