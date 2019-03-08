Arrest after man with knife seen acting erratically during police swoop on Cavendish

A man believed to be have been acting erratically has been released under investigation by Suffolk police.

An arrest was made after a man with a knife was reportedly seen acting erratically in a Suffolk village.

Officers were called to the scene in the Lower Street area of Cavendish, near Sudbury, at 1.35pm on Wednesday, April 10 following reports of a man acting erratically in the street.

The man was believed to be in possession of a knife.

Eyewitnesses had said there was a heavy police presence in the village throughout the incident.

Police later arrested a 35-year-old man in the Lower Street area at 2.55pm on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and a section five public order offence.

The force has confirmed that he has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We received a call at around 1.35pm to reports of a man in the street acting erratically in possession of a knife.”