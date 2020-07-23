Suspected burglar arrested after failing to stop for police and driving through field of crops

Police recovered various stolen items from a property Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with a range of offences including burglary and theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were working in the Highham area on Friday, July 10 when they asked the driver of a vehicle to stop.

He initially failed to stop and drove the vehicle through a field of crops.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was initially arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and criminal damage.

A property search was later conducted at an address, where various items, suspected to be stolen, were recovered.

Items included various lawn mowers, power tools and a digger, among others.

Following enquiries, it was discovered that the JCB mini digger had been stolen at some point between 9.20pm on Saturday, July 4 and 8am on Sunday, July 5 from a shed in Chapel Road, Mutford.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle while he was in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.