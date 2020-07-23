Suspected burglar arrested after failing to stop for police and driving through field of crops
PUBLISHED: 18:13 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 23 July 2020
Archant
A 24-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with a range of offences including burglary and theft.
Officers were working in the Highham area on Friday, July 10 when they asked the driver of a vehicle to stop.
He initially failed to stop and drove the vehicle through a field of crops.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, was initially arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and criminal damage.
A property search was later conducted at an address, where various items, suspected to be stolen, were recovered.
Items included various lawn mowers, power tools and a digger, among others.
Following enquiries, it was discovered that the JCB mini digger had been stolen at some point between 9.20pm on Saturday, July 4 and 8am on Sunday, July 5 from a shed in Chapel Road, Mutford.
The man was further arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle while he was in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
