Pair found with drugs after police stopped their car

A Suffolk drug dealer who stuffed a package containing drugs down the front of his trousers when police stopped his car has been given a suspended sentence.

After his arrest James Hurrell was strip-searched by police and the package was found to contain 2.49g of ketamine with a street value of around £200, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On another occasion Hurrell was stopped while he was driving along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, and when his car was searched police found 41g of cannabis with a street value of £500 in the boot.

When his phone was searched a number of messages consistent with drug dealing were found, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

When officers searched his passenger Oliver Over’s home in Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, they found 28g of ketamine.

Hurrell, 20, of Rectory Lane, Worlingham, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possession of ketamine with intent supply and possession of cocaine.

He was given 24 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 240 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month curfew between 6pm to 4am from Friday to Sunday.

He was also ordered to pay £340 costs

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters said he was lucky not to have received an immediate custodial sentence and that he would be brought back to court if he breached the order.

Over, 20, of Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, admitted being concerned in the supply of ketamine and was given six months’ youth detention suspended for two years and ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £340 costs.

Benedict Peers, for Hurrell, said he had taken out loans to pay for his drug use and had made a stupid decision to repay the loans by drug dealing.

Steven Dyble, for Over, said his client had been trying to turn his life around and was training to be an electrician.

The court heard that neither of the defendants had any previous convictions.