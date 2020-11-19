E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pair found with drugs after police stopped their car

PUBLISHED: 17:43 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 19 November 2020

Hurrell and Over appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Hurrell and Over appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk drug dealer who stuffed a package containing drugs down the front of his trousers when police stopped his car has been given a suspended sentence.

After his arrest James Hurrell was strip-searched by police and the package was found to contain 2.49g of ketamine with a street value of around £200, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On another occasion Hurrell was stopped while he was driving along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, and when his car was searched police found 41g of cannabis with a street value of £500 in the boot.

When his phone was searched a number of messages consistent with drug dealing were found, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

When officers searched his passenger Oliver Over’s home in Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, they found 28g of ketamine.

Hurrell, 20, of Rectory Lane, Worlingham, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possession of ketamine with intent supply and possession of cocaine.

He was given 24 months’ detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 240 hours’ unpaid work.

You may also want to watch:

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month curfew between 6pm to 4am from Friday to Sunday.

He was also ordered to pay £340 costs

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters said he was lucky not to have received an immediate custodial sentence and that he would be brought back to court if he breached the order.

Over, 20, of Greenfield Road, Lowestoft, admitted being concerned in the supply of ketamine and was given six months’ youth detention suspended for two years and ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £340 costs.

Benedict Peers, for Hurrell, said he had taken out loans to pay for his drug use and had made a stupid decision to repay the loans by drug dealing.

Steven Dyble, for Over, said his client had been trying to turn his life around and was training to be an electrician.

The court heard that neither of the defendants had any previous convictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Albanian nationals in court after migrant boat seized near Suffolk coast

Border Force cutters intercepted the 30-metre fishing boat on Tuesday night Picture: NCA

Community mourns death of ‘caring and dedicated’ farmer and family man

Farmer Brian Hull pictured in a wheat field Picture: THE HULL FAMILY

Boy, 14, back on track after horror racing crash at 58mph

Ollie Handley, 14, is not letting his accident frighten him from getting back in the race car. Picture: NEIL HANDLEY (left) AND SPROCKET PHOTOGRAPHY

Pair found with drugs after police stopped their car

Hurrell and Over appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police hunt man wanted for assaults and theft

Lawrence Betts, from the Eye area of Suffolk, is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary