Vicious attack leaves man with serious injuries

Two men have been arrested following the attack. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries following an attack in Sudbury.

The injured man was found in the lobby of a block of flats in Lucas Road at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 13, after police were called to an incident.

His injuries are not life-threatening and the man remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Two 26-year-old men from Sudbury were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives.

Both have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

If you witnessed the assault or know anything that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org