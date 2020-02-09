E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police advise to only call 999 in emergencies after several trees fall

PUBLISHED: 11:29 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 February 2020

A tree was felled by the wind in Kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A tree was felled by the wind in Kesgrave Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Constabulary have advised the public to only call 999 in emergencies after receiving reports of a number of fallen trees in the county.

Police have already responded to a number of incidents where trees have blocked the road, including in Kesgrave and on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

However, the force have asked the public to only call 999 for instances involving injuries or a threat to life.

Greater Anglia have also said they are facing pressures due to the weather, which has caused delays and cancellations.

The firm said on Twitter: "Please only travel if absolutely necessary."

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s a hard one to take’ – Stowmarket boss Andrews after FA Vase exit at Wroxham

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch is surrounded by Wroxham opponents during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Trafford Park. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Storm Ciara: Flying debris on A14 as cars caught speeding over 80mph

The A14 at Woolpit has seen speeding drivers - and flying debris. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Storm Ciara: A142 ‘completely blocked by very large tree’

The A142 near Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24