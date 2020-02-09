Police advise to only call 999 in emergencies after several trees fall
PUBLISHED: 11:29 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 09 February 2020
Charlotte Bond
Suffolk Constabulary have advised the public to only call 999 in emergencies after receiving reports of a number of fallen trees in the county.
Police have already responded to a number of incidents where trees have blocked the road, including in Kesgrave and on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds.
However, the force have asked the public to only call 999 for instances involving injuries or a threat to life.
Greater Anglia have also said they are facing pressures due to the weather, which has caused delays and cancellations.
The firm said on Twitter: "Please only travel if absolutely necessary."