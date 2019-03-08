Emergency services sent to A14 crash

The accident happened on the A14 near Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google

One lane of the A14 westbound near Elmswell is shut this morning after a car left the carriageway.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were sent to reports of a crash involving one car between junction 47 for Woolpit and junction 46 for Thurston.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent engines from Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell at around 7.16am, but both were stood down within 20 minutes.

Traffic is coping well, according to the AA cameras, but lane one (of two) is closed.

A police spokeswoman said the road will re-open in around an hour.

She said there are no serious injuries to report at this time.

According to the Highways England website, the carriageway is expected to clear between 9.30am and 9.45am today.