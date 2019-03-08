Crossroads crash causing A140 traffic

The crash at the junction of the A140, Workhouse Road and Stoke Road, caused delays in both directions on the main road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A crossroads on the A140 is blocked after at least three cars collided close to Stoke Ash.

The #A140 partially blocked at Stoke Ash with delays in both directions, but will likely be closed completely later when vehicles need to be recovered.



Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/ggxV3eStw8 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) April 9, 2019

Officers at Suffolk police were called about 4pm to reports of a collision involving three or four vehicles at the intersection of the A140 and two minor roads close to Stoke Ash, near the Suffolk-Norfolk border.

The police have said that there are no injuries reported from the scene but paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service are also on their way to the scene.

Traffic is building in both directions on the A140 and the road is partially blocked while police deal with the incident.

Police expect the road to become fully blocked soon as recovery vehicles work to remove the damaged cars from the road and have asked drivers to avoid the area.

The AA route planner website also has a warning for drivers travelling on the A140, Workhouse Road and Stoke Road.

It says: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to accident on A140 both ways near Stoke Ash Baptist Church. Affecting traffic between Stoke Ash and Thornham Parva.”