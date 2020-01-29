Car collides with tree in rural Suffolk road
PUBLISHED: 09:14 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 29 January 2020
A car has collided with a tree on a tight bend in a rural Suffolk road.
Police were called to the single vehicle crash in Whatfield Road, Aldham Tye, around 8.10am today.
The car is said to have left the road and hit the tree on a sharp bend.
Police are at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries.
