Massive police response at ongoing incident
PUBLISHED: 13:39 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 April 2020
MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD
A large number of police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in a Mildenhall street.
Police were called to Brick Kiln Road in the town around 8.45am and have since cordoned off the road.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing more than 10 emergency vehicles.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident does not pose a threat to the public.
