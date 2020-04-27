Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they are attending an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

A large number of police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in a Mildenhall street.

Police were called to Brick Kiln Road in the town around 8.45am and have since cordoned off the road.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing more than 10 emergency vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the incident does not pose a threat to the public.