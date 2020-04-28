Two vehicles collide on A14
PUBLISHED: 22:46 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:46 28 April 2020
Archant
Police have been called to a collision on the A14 westbound this evening.
Officers are attending a two vehicle collision on the A14 westbound at Newmarket near where the road meets the A142.
The incident is believed to be on an offslip.
No serious injuries have been reported.
