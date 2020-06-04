‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident
PUBLISHED: 12:24 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 June 2020
Hermione Way
A heavy police presence was spotted across several streets in Stowmarket last night, and it is believed an assault may have taken place.
The majority of the police activity appears to have been centred between the train station and Newton Road.
And it is believed an assault may have taken place near NRG fitness.
A fire crew were also called to the scene.
MORE: Man wanted on recall to prison found with knife after attempting to flee from officers
There has been speculation on social media but police are today unable to update on what the incident may have been.
You may also want to watch:
A police spokesman said the matter was “complex”.
Mum-of-two. Hermione Way, 34, who lives on Newton Road witnessed police with sniffer dogs searching a house on Newton Road looking for a suspect at around 10pm.
She said: “It was quite scary to see so many police with guns on our little road.
“I never expected to see that in Stowmarket. It was like living in a movie.”
A video posted on Facebook showed armed police on Newton Road while others reported seeing a helicopter circling over parts of the mid Suffolk town.
The Fire Service attended a location very close to Newton Road at the request of the police at 9.41pm. They left the incident just after 11pm.
A spokesman for the fire service said that they had been called to extinguish fires in an area of scrubland between B1113 and Stowmarket Town Football Club. It is not known if the two incidents were directly linked.
Mrs Way said she could smell smoke.
Suffolk police have been asked to clarify the nature of the incident was.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.