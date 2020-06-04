E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

PUBLISHED: 12:24 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 June 2020

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Hermione Way

A heavy police presence was spotted across several streets in Stowmarket last night, and it is believed an assault may have taken place.

Armed police and the police helicopter were seen in Stowmarket after the incident last night. PICTURE: Hermione WayArmed police and the police helicopter were seen in Stowmarket after the incident last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

The majority of the police activity appears to have been centred between the train station and Newton Road.

And it is believed an assault may have taken place near NRG fitness.

A fire crew were also called to the scene.

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione WayPolice attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

There has been speculation on social media but police are today unable to update on what the incident may have been.

A police spokesman said the matter was “complex”.

Mum-of-two. Hermione Way, 34, who lives on Newton Road witnessed police with sniffer dogs searching a house on Newton Road looking for a suspect at around 10pm.

She said: “It was quite scary to see so many police with guns on our little road.

“I never expected to see that in Stowmarket. It was like living in a movie.”

A video posted on Facebook showed armed police on Newton Road while others reported seeing a helicopter circling over parts of the mid Suffolk town.

The Fire Service attended a location very close to Newton Road at the request of the police at 9.41pm. They left the incident just after 11pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said that they had been called to extinguish fires in an area of scrubland between B1113 and Stowmarket Town Football Club. It is not known if the two incidents were directly linked.

Mrs Way said she could smell smoke.

Suffolk police have been asked to clarify the nature of the incident was.

