Travellers pitch up near housing estate

PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 09 May 2019

Claremont Avenue, in Sudbury, currently has a traveller encampment, which is thought to have arrived on May 8 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Claremont Avenue, in Sudbury, currently has a traveller encampment, which is thought to have arrived on May 8 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A group of travellers has arrived in Sudbury, sparking enforcement action by the police and the council.

Several caravans have been spotted in Claremont Avenue, near a housing estate and children's play area, police said.

This is the third camp to appear in Suffolk in the last four weeks, with two groups of caravans being spotted in Ipswich in April. Travellers were also spotted at the Anglia Retail Park and the Copdock Park and Ride.

There was another encampment in the Highwoods area of Colchester in April.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "We are aware of a traveller camp close to a children's play area in Claremont Avenue in Sudbury.

"We are working with our partner agencies to bring a resolution to the situation."

Babergh District Council have been approached for comment.

A spokesman for Sudbury Town Council said: "We are aware of the traveller encampment at Claremont Avenue and our community warden team will be working with partner agency's tomorrow to resolve the issue."

The Sudbury community wardens are also aware of the issue.

