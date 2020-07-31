E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Calls for vigilance after series of burglaries across south Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:02 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 31 July 2020

Residents in south Suffolk are being told to be vigilant after a series of burglaries Picture: ARCHANT

Residents in south Suffolk are being told to be vigilant after a series of burglaries Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Residents in south Suffolk are being warned to stay vigilant after a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area.

A number of incidents took place in the area on Wednesday July 29.

One incident took place at The Green in Long Melford where the residents of a property saw a Citroen C5 vehicle stop on the driveway and an occupant get out and try the handle of a vehicle.

When challenged the man left and entered a second vehicle, an insecure Landrover Freelander and when challenged again he got out the vehicle and back in the Citroen vehicle and left the scene. (Crime reference 37/43242/20 and 37/43274/20).

An incident took place at Cavendish on Wales End Road at about 7.50pm where two padlocks and a bolt were damaged to gain entry to a barn with 25 litres of diesel stolen. The suspects were again driving a blue Citroen. (37/43250/20.)

At about 8.20pm at Cockfield a garage door was opened by breaking the lock.

Various pieces of outdoor equipment were stolen including a red Echo PB251 leaf blower, a white and red/orange STIHL chainsaw, a red Echo long reach hedge cutter, a 20l jerry can with about £15 of petrol left in and an orange STHIL loop handle strimmer.

You may also want to watch:

The total value of the items stolen was over £1,300. (37/43271/20)

At about 9.40pm at Hawedon at Thurston End an angle grinder was used to cut off a padlock and gain access to a barn, although nothing was taken (37/43260/20).

The same vehicle was also reported to have been seen in the Wickhambrook area on earlier on the same day when the occupants were seen to open a farm gate.

When challenged they left the scene.

Suffolk police said that it is keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark blue Citroen C5 hatchback which is believed to have two male occupants.

Residents are asked to be aware of the car which has the registration of EX56 LYK.

Officers are also extending the appeal to farmers and landowners who may have barns or outbuildings and to check their security measures and stay vigilant to suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police on 101, quoting the relevant crime numbers above.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Go-ahead for 18 new flats in Ipswich despite space concerns

The site in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, where the flats are planned Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Clacton man among three charged in multi-million pound drug trafficking investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with drug trafficking offences Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY