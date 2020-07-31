Calls for vigilance after series of burglaries across south Suffolk

Residents in south Suffolk are being told to be vigilant after a series of burglaries

Residents in south Suffolk are being warned to stay vigilant after a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area.

A number of incidents took place in the area on Wednesday July 29.

One incident took place at The Green in Long Melford where the residents of a property saw a Citroen C5 vehicle stop on the driveway and an occupant get out and try the handle of a vehicle.

When challenged the man left and entered a second vehicle, an insecure Landrover Freelander and when challenged again he got out the vehicle and back in the Citroen vehicle and left the scene. (Crime reference 37/43242/20 and 37/43274/20).

An incident took place at Cavendish on Wales End Road at about 7.50pm where two padlocks and a bolt were damaged to gain entry to a barn with 25 litres of diesel stolen. The suspects were again driving a blue Citroen. (37/43250/20.)

At about 8.20pm at Cockfield a garage door was opened by breaking the lock.

Various pieces of outdoor equipment were stolen including a red Echo PB251 leaf blower, a white and red/orange STIHL chainsaw, a red Echo long reach hedge cutter, a 20l jerry can with about £15 of petrol left in and an orange STHIL loop handle strimmer.

The total value of the items stolen was over £1,300. (37/43271/20)

At about 9.40pm at Hawedon at Thurston End an angle grinder was used to cut off a padlock and gain access to a barn, although nothing was taken (37/43260/20).

The same vehicle was also reported to have been seen in the Wickhambrook area on earlier on the same day when the occupants were seen to open a farm gate.

When challenged they left the scene.

Suffolk police said that it is keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a dark blue Citroen C5 hatchback which is believed to have two male occupants.

Residents are asked to be aware of the car which has the registration of EX56 LYK.

Officers are also extending the appeal to farmers and landowners who may have barns or outbuildings and to check their security measures and stay vigilant to suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police on 101, quoting the relevant crime numbers above.