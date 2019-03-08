Burnt out car found in field by police

The burnt out car in Beck Row. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

A burnt out car found in a Suffolk field "has been there for some time", police believe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burnt out vehicle located near BeckRow, Has been there for some time. Please report suspicious activity via 101 or online. Enquiries are on going. Can you guess what car it is? It took us a while. #400 @NSRAPT pic.twitter.com/K7AbbcZaDS — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) June 24, 2019

Mildenhall Police Tweeted that they came across the vehicle in Beck Row on Monday, June 24.

The estate car has been totally destroyed by fire to the point where it is barely recognisable, with police saying they struggled to even identify the make of the vehicle.

How it ended up in its current state remains a mystery, with police urging people to report any suspicious behaviour they may have seen in the area by calling the 101 non-emergency number.

"Enquiries are ongoing,"" officers added.