Burnt out car found in field by police
PUBLISHED: 19:41 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:10 25 June 2019
Archant
A burnt out car found in a Suffolk field "has been there for some time", police believe.
Mildenhall Police Tweeted that they came across the vehicle in Beck Row on Monday, June 24.
The estate car has been totally destroyed by fire to the point where it is barely recognisable, with police saying they struggled to even identify the make of the vehicle.
How it ended up in its current state remains a mystery, with police urging people to report any suspicious behaviour they may have seen in the area by calling the 101 non-emergency number.
"Enquiries are ongoing,"" officers added.