Man charged after reports of drunk and disorderly behaviour in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 July 2020

A 38-year-old man has been charged Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 30s has been charged with criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Suffolk police were called at 3.12pm on Thursday to reports of a man that was allegedly drunk and disorderly near to the Oxfam charity shop in Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds.

A 38-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of exposure and being drunk and disorderly in a public place and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Jason Fayers, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 3.

