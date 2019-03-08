E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police cadets create replica riot van for Soapbox race

PUBLISHED: 14:24 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 15 August 2019

Police Cadet Hannah Crane and her father Mark alongside their soapbox version of a police van. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police Cadet Hannah Crane and her father Mark alongside their soapbox version of a police van. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most police officers are used to getting behind the wheel and racing along to incidents across Suffolk - but this team of volunteer cadets will drive a different kind of blue lights vehicle this summer.

The team of Stowmarket Volunteer Police Cadets and their leaders have created a home-made replica police van to take part in a charity Soapbox Challenge to raise money for My WiSH charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 31 at 10.30am at the Priory School in Bury St Edmunds and will see a number of home-made, unpowered go-kart soapboxes race through a downhill course, featuring obstacles, ramps and turns.

Police Cadet Hannah Crane will be driving the police cart which was built by her father, Mark Crane, with the assistance of the cadet unit.

PPG Industries in Stowmarket provided the livery for the cadet entry, while the £100 entry fee was kindly donated by a member of the public.

Inspector Andrew Martin said: "Stowmarket Volunteer Police Cadets have been an avid supporter of the charity for a number of years, supporting the work they do to improve the lives of patients and families of West Suffolk Hospital.

"PCSO Dave Harvey, who coordinated the Suffolk Cadet's entry, Mark Crane and the Cadet Unit are continuing that support again this year in this unique event.

"Our thanks go particularly to Mark and PCSO Harvey, for whom the entry would not be possible, but also to all those who donated materials and the resident who supported our entry."

