Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police were called to a Suffolk graveyard on Tuesday afternoon after reports that a man had urinated there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 5.15pm to reports of a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, shouting and urinating up a tree in the graveyard at Brandon.

It is believed that the man was then verbally abusive to a passerby.

Suffolk police attended the scene but officers were unable to locate him.