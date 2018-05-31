Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard
PUBLISHED: 12:47 06 May 2020
Archant
Police were called to a Suffolk graveyard on Tuesday afternoon after reports that a man had urinated there.
Officers were called at 5.15pm to reports of a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, shouting and urinating up a tree in the graveyard at Brandon.
It is believed that the man was then verbally abusive to a passerby.
Suffolk police attended the scene but officers were unable to locate him.
