Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

PUBLISHED: 12:47 06 May 2020

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police were called to a Suffolk graveyard on Tuesday afternoon after reports that a man had urinated there.

Officers were called at 5.15pm to reports of a man, who was believed to be intoxicated, shouting and urinating up a tree in the graveyard at Brandon.

It is believed that the man was then verbally abusive to a passerby.

Suffolk police attended the scene but officers were unable to locate him.

