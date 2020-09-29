E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car seized after reports of hare coursing in west Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:18 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 29 September 2020

Two men have been reported following an alleged incident of hare coursing Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

A car has been seized and two men reported after police were alerted to possible hare coursing in rural parts of the Suffolk countryside.

Suffolk police were called to Ousden, near Bury St Edmunds shortly before 2pm on Tuesday to reports of hare coursing.

Around 30 minutes later officers caught up with two men.

The vehicle they were driving was seized and the men were reported for the offence of hunting wild mammals with dogs.

Car seized after reports of hare coursing in west Suffolk

Two men have been reported following an alleged incident of hare coursing Picture: FRANCES CRICKMORE

