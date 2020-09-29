Car seized after reports of hare coursing in west Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 18:18 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 29 September 2020
A car has been seized and two men reported after police were alerted to possible hare coursing in rural parts of the Suffolk countryside.
Suffolk police were called to Ousden, near Bury St Edmunds shortly before 2pm on Tuesday to reports of hare coursing.
Around 30 minutes later officers caught up with two men.
The vehicle they were driving was seized and the men were reported for the offence of hunting wild mammals with dogs.
