Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

31 January, 2019 - 15:41
The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

A car has hit part of a pedestrian crossing in Ipswich after being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Suffolk police were called to reports at the two-car collision between a Peugeot 807 and a Seat Neon in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, at the turn off to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The grey Seat Neon vehicle appeared to have hit part of the traffic lights system, causing damage to its front bumper and front-left headlight.

One police car was in attendance at around 3pm, with the car slightly sticking out into Hadleigh Road.

However there were no tailbacks being caused by the collision, with traffic moving freely past the vehicle on its way into Ipswich town centre.

The crash appears to have broken the button for pedestrians to use on the traffic lights, with Suffolk Highways being alerted to what has happened.

Ambulance staff were also reportedly called to the scene.

The accident occured close to the junction where there are a number of restaurants and fast food outlets, such as a McDonald’s and a Starbucks.

Hadleigh Road leads to the picturesque Chantry Park and eventually onto the A14.

