Disqualified driver 'tries his luck on foot' after being spotted by police
PUBLISHED: 18:27 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 22 April 2019
A disqualified driver spotted by police tried to abandon the vehicle and get away on foot - but was caught by officers, who then arrested him on suspicion of drug-driving.
Traffic officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the driver “didn't get very far” when he tried to get away from police in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, April 22.
They Tweeted after the incident: “A male was seen driving in #BuryStEdmunds who the officer recognised as being disqualified.
“The vehicle was abandoned and the driver tried his luck on foot. He didn't get far and then gave a positive @DrugWipeUK for cocaine.
“He is already wanted by @NorfolkPolice = #arrested.”