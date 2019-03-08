Disqualified driver 'tries his luck on foot' after being spotted by police

The drug wipe kit used by Suffolk Constabulary. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A disqualified driver spotted by police tried to abandon the vehicle and get away on foot - but was caught by officers, who then arrested him on suspicion of drug-driving.

A male was seen driving in #BuryStEdmunds who the officer recognised as being disqualified. The vehicle was abandoned & the driver tried his luck on foot. He didn't get far & then gave a positive @DrugWipeUK for Cocaine. He is already wanted by @NorfolkPolice = #arrested #1852 pic.twitter.com/XTwUyvqJyc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 22, 2019

Traffic officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the driver “didn't get very far” when he tried to get away from police in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, April 22.

